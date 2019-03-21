Nationals' Koda Glover: Resumes throwing
Glover (forearm) has thrown off flat ground twice recently, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Glover has been shutdown for most of spring with a forearm strain. While this is a step in the right direction for the right-hander, he still needs to go through his own spring training to build his arm back up to strength, leaving him a ways away from a potential return. With Glover expected to open the season on the shelf, Trevor Rosenthal, Kyle Barraclough and Justin Miller will be tasked with the majority of setup duties.
