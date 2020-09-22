site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: On bench for first game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki will sit for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
As usual, Suzuki won't be tasked with catching two games on one day. Yan Gomes starts the afternoon contest, but Suzuki will presumably get the nod in the nightcap.
