Finnegan threw three sweepers at 84-85 mph among his 15 pitches during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 32-year-old right-hander has gotten solid results in his big-league career with a fastball that averaged 97.3 mph in 2023 along with a a splitter and occasional slider that both sit about 90 mph, but Finnegan worked this offseason to add something slower to his arsenal to give batters a different look. The early results Wednesday with the sweeper were encouraging, as one of them generated an awkward swing on strike three from Ceddanne Rafaela. Finnegan threw his fastball 70 percent of the time last year and that likely isn't going to change, but the sweeper could help boost a strikeout rate that sunk to a career-low 21.9 percent. After recording a career-high 28 saves in 2023, Finnegan will be in the closing mix this season for the Nationals along with Hunter Harvey and potentially Tanner Rainey.