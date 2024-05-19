Finnegan (1-3) took the loss and blew a save against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk over 1.2 innings.

Finnegan was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and got two outs before serving up a game-tying solo homer to Kody Clemens. The contest went into an extra frame, and after Washington failed to score in the top of the 10th, Finnegan was tagged with the loss when Bryce Harper plated the automatic runner on a sacrifice fly. The blown save was just the second for Finnegan this year, with the other coming all the way back on March 31. The right-hander has been one of the best closers in the league this season with 13 saves along with a 1.89 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 19 frames.