Finnegan picked up the save over the Rangers on Wednesday, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Finnegan took over in the bottom of the ninth with a 1-0 lead and ran right through the Rangers' lineup, retiring all three batters on swinging strikeouts to secure his 10th save of the season, tying him with Ryan Helsey, Robert Suarez and Clay Holmes for the league lead. The right-hander has successfully converted each of his last nine save attempts and hasn't allowed over his last eight appearances (spanning eight innings), posting a 9:1 K:BB over that stretch. Wednesday also marked his first time this season in which he struck out the side.