Finnegan walked one in a scoreless ninth to pick up the save during Sunday's 12-9 victory over the Marlins. He struck out one.

Finnegan needed 21 pitches to finish the game but kept things clean to match the league-lead with his ninth save in 10 opportunities. He lowered his ERA to 2.19 with a 0.97 WHIP and 11 strikeouts over 12.1 innings.