Finnegan struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Marlins.

He needed only six pitches, all strikes, to dispatch the middle of Miami's order. Finnegan hasn't allowed an earned run yet in April, converting all seven of his save chances on the month with a 9:4 K:BB through 9.2 innings. Hunter Harvey, who collected his eighth hold Friday with a clean eighth inning, has been more dominant to begin the season and has a 19:2 K:BB through 13 innings. For now though, Nats manager Dave Martinez is content to let him handle highest-leverage spots while Finnegan takes care of business in the ninth.