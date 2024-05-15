Share Video

Finnegan recorded his 13th save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up two hits and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The knocks were the first off the right-hander since April 12, snapping a stretch of 11 straight hitless appearances, but he was able to escape the jam and preserve a 6-3 win by fanning Nicky Lopez. Finnegan hasn't blown a save or been tagged with an earned run since the calendar flipped to April, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB over his last 15.2 innings.

