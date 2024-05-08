Finnegan struck out one batter during a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save Tuesday against Baltimore.

Finnegan has been one of the most reliable closers in the big leagues this season, and he now leads the majors after picking up his 12th save Tuesday. The 32-year-old right-hander owns a 1.76 ERA and 0.85 WHIP, and he's struck out 15 batters across 15.1 innings on the year.