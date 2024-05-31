Finnegan picked up the save in a win over Atlanta on Thursday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one and issuing a walk.

Finnegan entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth and issued a leadoff walk to Ozzie Albies to put himself in an early jam. However, the right-handed reliever was able to retire the next three batters in succession to notch his 15th save of the season. Finnegan now has three scoreless appearances since blowing the save against the Phillies on May 18, posting a 5:1 K:BB over that stretch. He currently has six saves this month to go along with a 0.93 ERA.