Share Video

Link copied!

Thomas went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases during Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Thomas continued his tear on the base paths, logging a trio of pilfers to push him into a three-way tie for the second most steals in MLB. He also seems to be turning the corner at the plate, finishing with two hits for a second straight game after opening the season 2-for-28 at the dish (.071).

More News