Gore (1-0) picked up the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Gore has given up three or fewer runs in each of his first two starts of the new season and has carried over his strong strikeout production from 2023. However, he's been unable to make it through six innings in either appearance, being pulled midway through the sixth with his pitch count pushing toward 100. Gore also struggled with inefficiency last season, reaching the six-innings pitched mark in merely 10 of his 27 starts. Gore is set up to face the A's in Oakland for his next projected start, a tasty matchup for the Nationals' Ace.