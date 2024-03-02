Gore gave up one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three.

The 25-year-old southpaw has had an impressive start to the spring, posting a 7:1 K:BB over five scoreless frames. Gore had an uneven first full season in the majors last year; his 151:57 K:BB through 136.1 innings highlighted both his ability to miss bats and his issues finding the plate. A first-round pick of the Padres in 2017, Gore has the upside to develop into an ace if he can sharpen his control and command.