Gore did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over 2.1 innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Gore started a major-league-leading 34th game but did not last long, throwing 15 of 25 pitches for strikes and departing with one out in the third inning. It's unclear if the southpaw was injured Sunday, but he'll finish the campaign having completed five frames in only five of his final seven outings. He'll conclude his first season in Texas with a 4.58 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 174:71 K:BB across a career-high 173 innings.