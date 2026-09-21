Gore (shoulder/back) will start Tuesday's game against the Mets in Arlington.

Gore was limited to four innings and 69 pitches during his previous outing Wednesday against the Red Sox while he dealt with spasms in his shoulder and upper back area, but he apparently checked out fine during his between-starts bullpen session and will return to the bump on five days rest. The southpaw will tentatively line up for two starts during the final week of the season, though he could have his turn Sunday in Minnesota skipped if the Rangers' playoff positioning is secure.