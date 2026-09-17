Gore took a no-decision Wednesday against Boston, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks in four innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

The Red Sox were hardly fooled by Gore on Wednesday, as the hurler induced a mere two whiffs on the evening. The southpaw appears to be losing his effectiveness quite a bit down the stretch, fanning four or fewer in five consecutive starts while yielding at least three runs in three straight abbreviated outings. He'll look to right the ship when he carries a 4.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 172:69 K:BB over 165.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Mets.