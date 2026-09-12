Gore (8-11) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four-plus innings to take the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

It's the third time in four starts Gore has given up at least four runs while failing to complete five frames. The southpaw has given up a total of 14 runs over 16 innings with an 11:14 K:BB in that span. His 4.62 ERA is a career worst, and he's added an uninspiring 1.35 WHIP and 172:66 K:BB through 161.2 innings over 31 starts this year. Gore's projected to make his next start at home versus the Red Sox, but his recent performances make him a pitcher to avoid to close out the year in fantasy.