Manager Skip Schumaker said after Wednesday's game that Gore is dealing with spasms in his back/shoulder, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gore gave up three earned runs over four innings in just 69 pitches during his start Wednesday, and his spasms help to explain why his outing was cut short. It's unclear whether the left-hander will be able to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against the Mets -- but the Rangers will likely have a better idea of his availability after monitoring him for a few days.