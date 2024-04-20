Gore (2-1) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings as the Nationals were downed 4-2 by the Astros. He struck out four.

The southpaw needed 92 pitches (64 strikes) to record his 12 outs, and all the damage off Gore came in the second inning when Houston led off the frame with back-to-back-to-back doubles. It was Gore's shortest outing so far in 2024, and he'll take a 3.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB through 20 innings into his next start, which lines up for a tough home tilt against the Dodgers next week.