Gore (2-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Gore held the vaunted Dodgers offense mostly in check and notched his first quality start of the campaign, but he still was handed a loss as Washington's offense couldn't figure out Los Angeles starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The outing marked the first time this season Gore has completed six innings, and it was a nice bounce-back after he gave up three runs over a season-low four frames versus Houston his last time out. Gore holds a 3.12 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB over 26 innings on the season.