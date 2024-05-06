Gore did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over three innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Gore needed 76 pitches to get through three innings, with a second-inning grand slam by Vladimir Guerrero serving as the biggest blow. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that Guerrero's blast did not hurt Gore's stat line as two errors in the inning, including a fielding error by Gore, rendered each of those runs unearned. It was the shortest outing of the season for Gore, who has yet to allow more than three earned runs in any contest. He'll carry a 3.44 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place next weekend when the Nationals travel to Fenway Park to take on the Red Sox.