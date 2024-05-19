Gore allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Gore carried a one-run lead into the seventh inning but was pulled after Bryson Stott tagged him for a one-out, game-tying solo homer. Despite that disappointing exit, this was a positive overall outing for the lefty hurler, and he's now fired back-to-back quality starts for the first time this season. Gore didn't have the strikeout stuff Saturday that he had his previous time out, when he fanned nine Red Sox batters over six frames, but Gore did established a season-high mark with his 6.1 frames. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against Seattle.