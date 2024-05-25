Gore (3-4) earned the win Friday over Seattle, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.

After allowing a home run to J.P. Crawford to lead off the game, Gore rebounded to blank the Mariners over his final six frames, giving up just three more hits. It's the third straight quality start for Gore and the first time he's made it through seven innings this season. The 25-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.04 with a 1.29 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB over 53.1 innings. Gore will look to stay hot in his next start, currently slated as a tough road matchup in Atlanta.