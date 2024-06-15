Gore (6-5) earned the win Friday over the Marlins, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out 10.

Gore was excellent Friday, holding Miami to a lone second-inning run en route to his fourth win in his last five starts. It's the third double-digit strikeout outing for Gore this year as he lowered his ERA to 3.24 with a 1.32 WHIP and 91:23 K:BB through 14 starts (75 innings) this season. The left-hander is currently in line for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next outing.