Gore (4-5) took the loss Monday against the Mets, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and four walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Gore loaded the bases with one out in the fifth inning before departing, unfortunately reliever Dylan Floro allowed all three runners to score, adding three earned runs to Gore's stat line. Monday's outing was very uncharacteristic for the southpaw, who recorded a season-low two strikeouts and allowed more than two earned runs for the first time since April 19. After tonight's rough outing, the 25-year-old sports a 3.57 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched. Gore will look to rebound in his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend versus Atlanta.