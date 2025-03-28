Now Playing

Gore didn't factor into the decision after allowing one hit in six scoreless innings during Thursday's game against the Phillies. He struck out 13.

It was a brilliant showing by Gore, whose dominance notably came against a star-studded Phillies lineup. A Kyle Schwarber single in the second inning would end up spoiling what was an otherwise perfect outing out of Gore, who starts his third full major-league season looking to put all his talent together that made him the 2017 No. 3 overall pick. The hard-throwing left-hander's next projected start comes Wednesday in Toronto, where he'll be carrying quite a bit of momentum after also yielding just five runs in 16.1 innings during spring training.

