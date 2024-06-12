Gore's next scheduled start will be pushed back a day to Friday versus the Marlins due to a fingernail issue, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore had been slated to take the ball in Thursday's series finale in Detroit, but that assignment will now fall to Patrick Corbin. Having a start pushed back one day isn't a big deal, but because fingernail issues can sometimes flare up, fantasy managers will want to check back on Gore's status to make sure he will indeed be ready to start Friday.