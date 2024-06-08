Gore (5-5) earned the win Saturday over Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

Gore delivered four shutout innings before he was ultimately charged with a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings. While he failed to make it through six innings for a third straight outing, it was a solid rebound effort from Gore after he was tagged for six runs in just 4.1 innings in his last start against the Mets. Overall, the 25-year-old southpaw sports a 3.57 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB across 68 innings this year. Gore's currently scheduled to face the Marlins at home in his next start.