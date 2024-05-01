Gore (2-3) was hit with the loss Tuesday versus Texas after giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven batters across five innings.

Gore managed to keep the Rangers off the scoreboard for the first three innings, but an RBI single from Jonah Heim in the fourth followed by a fielder's choice in the fifth was all it took for Texas to take the lead over Washington and hand Gore his third consecutive loss. Despite his record, the 25-year-old lefty still owns a 3.19 ERA and 1.35 WHIP on the year and has struck out at least six batters in four of his six starts. He's projected to start on the mound again Sunday against Toronto.