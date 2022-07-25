site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 25, 2022
6:07 pm ET
Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers.
Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
