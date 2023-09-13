Washington optioned Thompson to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
This move clears out a 28-man roster spot for Jackson Rutledge, who is making his major-league debut in a start Wednesday at Pittsburgh. Thompson, 25, has struggled to a 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB in 54 innings of relief this season with the Nationals.
