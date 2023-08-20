Thompson (knee) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson landed on the injured list Aug. 5 with a left knee contusion, but he's ready to rejoin the Nationals after a one-outing rehab assignment. The right-hander has 10 holds while working as part of the bridge to the late innings for the Nationals, but he has a 4.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 40:19 K:BB across 47.1 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Throws simulated game•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Nabs ninth hold•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Notches third hold•
-
Nationals' Mason Thompson: Strikes out four in victory•