Thompson will have his elbow re-evaluated early this week, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The right-hander has yet to throw in camp after reporting soreness when he first arrived, and if the elbow hasn't improved with rest, Thompson could potentially be facing Tommy John surgery. "Keeping my fingers crossed," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday. "To be honest with you, I'm a little concerned." Thompson showed flashes last year of becoming a high-leverage option in the team's bullpen, but he finished the 2023 season with a 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB over 54 innings.