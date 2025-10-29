Mason Thompson: Enters free agency
Thompson (biceps) cleared waivers Wednesday and elected free agency.
Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Nationals this year, giving up 14 earned runs over just 10.2 innings. He ended the regular season on the injured list with biceps tendinitis, though he is expected to be fully recovered by the time spring training begins. His next gig will likely come in the form of a minor-league contract.
