The Rangers signed Thompson (biceps) to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Thompson permitted 14 earned runs over just 10.2 innings in 2025 for the Nationals and also had a 6.61 ERA in the minors in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. He ended the 2025 campaign on the injured list with biceps tendinitis and it's unclear whether he'll have any restrictions at the beginning of spring training.