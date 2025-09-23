Nationals' Mason Thompson: Shelved with biceps tendinitis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right biceps tendinitis.
The injury will end Thompson's season, though he should have a normal offseason, barring any setbacks. Thompson struggled mightily in 10.2 innings out of the Nationals' bullpen in 2025, finishing with an 11.81 ERA and 11:21 K:BB.
