Nationals' Mason Thompson: Moves down to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Thompson to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
In his first six relief appearances since completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery and returning from the 60-day injured list, Thompson has been tagged for six runs with a 3:6 K:BB over four innings. He will try to get back on track at Rochester.
