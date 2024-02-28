Thompson will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Thompson will be getting the second Tommy John surgery of his career, as he also needed the operation back in high school. He'll miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign and possibly the start of next season as well, since rehab from a second UCL repair is usually more deliberate.
