Adams went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI on Wednesday against the Phillies.

Adams was available in the starting lineup for the first time in a week and immediately delivered, with the highlights being an RBI double in the fourth inning and single in the ninth. The standout performance was a product of good team context, as two of RBI came on outs that scored a runner from third. Still, it's encouraging that there are apparently no lingering injury issues that will affect Adams in the long-term this season.