Adams (hip) went 0-for-1 in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Adams tweaked his hip Tuesday against the Phillies and was forced to leave the game, and while he's yet to draw a start since suffering the injury, he's made multiple pinch-hit appearances. The 30-year-old first baseman doesn't appear to be 100 percent just yet, but he's evidently felt healthy enough to come off the bench over the past few days.

