Nationals' Matt Adams: Slugs second spring homer
Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Hitting third in a lineup lacking in star power, the veteran first baseman went back-to-back with minor leaguer Jake Noll in the first inning off Michael Wacha. Adams is hitting only .238 to begin the spring, but three of his five hits (a double and two homers) have gone for extra bases. He's expected to spell Ryan Zimmerman at first base this season and serve as the Nats' primary DH in American League parks, a role that could offer a significant amount of playing time if Zimmerman once again has trouble staying healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...