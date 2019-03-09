Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Hitting third in a lineup lacking in star power, the veteran first baseman went back-to-back with minor leaguer Jake Noll in the first inning off Michael Wacha. Adams is hitting only .238 to begin the spring, but three of his five hits (a double and two homers) have gone for extra bases. He's expected to spell Ryan Zimmerman at first base this season and serve as the Nats' primary DH in American League parks, a role that could offer a significant amount of playing time if Zimmerman once again has trouble staying healthy.

