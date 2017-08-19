Grace tossed 4.1 shutout innings and allowed two hits and a walk with a strikeout in a spot start Friday against San Diego.

Scherzer was placed on the disabled list Friday but only expects to miss one more start. The Nationals have yet to announce who will take Scherzer's spot in the rotation next time around. Grace made a good case for himself, but the Nationals may choose to call up a minor league starter whose arm has been stretched out a bit more.