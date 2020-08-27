Grace was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Grace has allowed six runs without recording an out over his past two appearances, so this move isn't overly surprising. Joel Payamps was summoned from the team's alternate training site in a corresponding move.
