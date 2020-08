Grace had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks and was added to the major-league roster Wednesday.

Grace joined the Diamondbacks in the offseason as a non-roster invitee, and he'll now receive a chance with the big-league club. The veteran left-hander had a 2.87 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 56 appearances for the Nationals in 2018, but he struggled last year with a 6.36 ERA.