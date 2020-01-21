Play

Grace signed with Arizona as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.

Grace spent parts of five season in the majors with the Nationals, recording a career 4.29 ERA. He wasn't at that level last season, stumbling to a 6.36 ERA in 46.2 innings.

