Diamondbacks' Matt Grace: Joins Diamondbacks camp
Grace signed with Arizona as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.
Grace spent parts of five season in the majors with the Nationals, recording a career 4.29 ERA. He wasn't at that level last season, stumbling to a 6.36 ERA in 46.2 innings.
