Grace (0-1) took the loss in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Giants. He failed to retire a batter, giving up three runs on one hit and two walks.

Grace made his second appearance since his contract was selected. He entered a tied game in the seventh inning but couldn't locate, as only six of his 14 pitches were strikes. The left-hander walked Brandon Crawford before giving up a double and a second walk and left with the bases loaded. Grace then watched Junior Guerra walk in two runs and a third run score on a groundout. He's the lone left-hander in the bullpen after Andrew Chafin (finger) landed on the injured list.