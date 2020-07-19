site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-matt-grace-headed-to-satellite-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Matt Grace: Headed to satellite camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 19, 2020
at
5:36 am ET 1 min read
Grace was assigned to the Diamondbacks' alternate camp Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Grace was a non-roster invitee to summer camp and will remain off the 40-man while working at team's satellite camp at Salt River Flats. He's spent parts of five seasons in MLB for the Nationals, including a full season in 2019 when he logged a 6.32 ERA over 46.2 innings.
More News
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/03/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/27/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jul 18, 2020
• 10 min read
Jul 18, 2020
• 10 min read
Jul 18, 2020
• 3 min read
Jul 18, 2020
• 16 min read
Jul 18, 2020
• 44 min read
Jul 18, 2020
• 1 min read