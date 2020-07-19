Grace was assigned to the Diamondbacks' alternate camp Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Grace was a non-roster invitee to summer camp and will remain off the 40-man while working at team's satellite camp at Salt River Flats. He's spent parts of five seasons in MLB for the Nationals, including a full season in 2019 when he logged a 6.32 ERA over 46.2 innings.

