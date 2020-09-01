The Diamondbacks outrighted Grace to their alternate training site Sunday.
Grace lost his spot on the 40-man roster when Arizona designated him for assignment Thursday, but since he went unclaimed off waivers, he'll remain in the organization's 60-man roster pool. Before being DFA'd, Grace made three relief appearances for the big club, giving up six runs over one inning.
