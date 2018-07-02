Nationals' Matt Wieters: Hopeful to return before All-Star break
Wieters (hamstring) is aiming on a return from the disabled list prior to the All-Star break, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Wieters has been on the shelf since undergoing hamstring surgery in the middle of May. Though it seems overly optimistic that he will be back within the next two weeks, Wieters was able to compete in a simulated game against minor-league pitching. Everything went well during that outing and he reiterated that taking cuts and handling catching duties isn't a problem; the biggest hurdle remaining is getting his running up to par. If he's able to make strides with that aspect of his rehab over the next week, there may be an opportunity for Wieters to return during Washington's final road trip before the All-Star Game.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Set to face live pitching•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Runs on field Thursday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Continues to progress•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Undergoes hamstring surgery•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...