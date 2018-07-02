Wieters (hamstring) is aiming on a return from the disabled list prior to the All-Star break, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Wieters has been on the shelf since undergoing hamstring surgery in the middle of May. Though it seems overly optimistic that he will be back within the next two weeks, Wieters was able to compete in a simulated game against minor-league pitching. Everything went well during that outing and he reiterated that taking cuts and handling catching duties isn't a problem; the biggest hurdle remaining is getting his running up to par. If he's able to make strides with that aspect of his rehab over the next week, there may be an opportunity for Wieters to return during Washington's final road trip before the All-Star Game.