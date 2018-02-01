Nationals' Miguel Montero: Signs with Nationals
Montero agreed to a minor-league contract with Washington on Thursday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Montero is set to compete for the Nationals' backup job with Pedro Severino at the big-league camp. The longtime veteran appeared in 76 games split between the Cubs and Blue Jays last season, slashing just .216/.310/.346 with six home runs and 16 RBI, as he campaign torpedoed as soon as he got to Toronto after faring decently well with Chicago. It would be best to look elsewhere for value as Montero isn't going to provide much at the dish, even in the event that he wins the reserve job to back up Matt Wieters,
